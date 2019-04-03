Sharp has released three new high-efficiency mono-PERC solar panels. Ranging from 300 W to 370 W, the five-busbar modules are designed for use in a range of applications, from residential PV projects to large commercial installations.At 370 W, the company's NU-AH370 monocrystalline silicon solar modules offer the highest output of its three new product offerings, with a conversion efficiency of 19.1%. Sharp recommends the 72-cell passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) panels for use in large-scale rooftop and ground-mounted applications. "Sharp's unique power tolerance of up to 5% makes this the ...

