

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Digital entertainment services GigaMedia Ltd. (GIGM) reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $0.50 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $1.07 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Consolidated revenues for the quarter decreased 20.17 percent year-over-year to $1.62 million.



Looking ahead, the company believes it is critical for it to adopt the strategy of developing in-house offerings and promoting customer relationships. It expects these endeavors to begin contributing to its productivities and profitability in the second half of 2019.



