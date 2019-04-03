

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consulting and engineering services provider Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) said Wednesday that it has acquired eGlobalTech, an information technology or IT solutions, cloud migration, cybersecurity and management-consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia.



The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. eGlobalTech will join Tetra Tech's Government Services Group.



Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO said, 'The addition of eGlobalTech and their laboratory incubator will allow us to pilot and apply exciting new techniques that incorporate artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced cybersecurity solutions for our government and commercial customers. Further, eGlobalTech brings us a suite of new federal clients, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.'



