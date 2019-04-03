IKEA Norfolk announced today the full schedule of grand opening activities to celebrate the store's opening on Wednesday, April 10.

Visitors will be greeted with family-friendly events, special offers and a chance to win thousands of dollars in gift cards-including three (3) gift cards valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000. Throughout the entire day, visitors who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, will also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty (20) $250 IKEA gift cards. Two winners will be randomly drawn and announced every hour from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on opening day.

"We are excited to open this milestone 50th IKEA store in the U.S. and second in the state of Virginia," said Charlie Plisco, store manager. "We have received such a warm welcome from the Hampton Roads-area and want to return the favor by welcoming our shoppers with food, fun and iconic IKEA products."

Customers can begin to line up outside the store at 5:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10. Entertainment for customers waiting in line will start at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by the grand opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m. ET. Doors will officially open at 9:00 a.m. ET. Customers can learn more about the grand opening plans and promotions at IKEA-USA.com/Norfolk or by joining the free IKEA FAMILY loyalty program.

Activities and giveaways include:

IKEA Welcome

The first 200 children (12 younger) in line receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy, valued at $4.99.

The first 1,000 adults (18 older) in line receive a special "welcome" gift.

IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes

On Grand Opening Day, visitors in line before 8:00 a.m. ET will be entered for a chance to win one of three (3) gift cards, valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000.i

IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway

Visitors who join IKEA FAMILY in-store or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk or tablet will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. ii

IKEA Norfolk Offer

IKEA FAMILY members use your IKEA FAMILY card between Wednesday, April 10 and Sunday, April 21 and spend a minimum of $125, and you will receive a coupon for $20 off next purchase of $100 or more. Must opt-in to receive IKEA FAMILY emails to receive offer. *Terms and conditions apply. iii

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at affordable prices. Ingka Group, a strategic partner and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system operates 368 IKEA stores and touchpoints in 30 countries, including 49 in the U.S. During the past year, 160,000 co-workers welcomed 838 million visits to IKEA stores and more than 2.35 billion visits to IKEA.com.

For more information, contact press.us@ikea.com.

