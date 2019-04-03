Turkey Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach Around TRY 1,750 Million in Terms of Revenues by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

Turkey Baby Food Market Segmentation by Food Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), by Nature (Inorganic Baby Food and Organic Baby Food), byType ofMilk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing- up Milk Formula, Special Baby Milk Formula), by Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months and 12+ Month and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Turkey Baby Food Market (Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle S.A, Abbott Laboratories Inc,Eti Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Yasar Holding AS, Yildiz Holding AS, Ari Gida Sanayi AS, Montero Gida San Tic. AS, Pladis Global and DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH)

GURUGRAM, India, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing demand for organic baby food which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the five year forecast period of 2018(P) to 2023(E) is projected to drive the baby food market in Turkey

Innovation in the baby food products such as emergence of special baby food and goat milk formula is anticipated to attract new customers

The prime reason behind poor demand for baby food on E-commerce websites in Turkey is majorly due to safety and security concerns for their babies

Increasing Special Milk Formula Sales: The advancement in technology and consistent research and development in the food and nutrition industry of Turkey has led to the emergence of special milk formula. Parents can now purchase baby food for their malnourished, allergic and lactose intolerant infants as well. This has augmented the demand for special milk formula which has known to account for below 5% of the total milk formula sales. Moreover, the demand for growing-Up milk formula is also expected to rise due to increasing population in the age group 12-36 months. It is projected to account for a share of over 35% of the total milk formula sales in Turkey by 2023.

Innovation in the Market: Newer baby food products such as specialized baby food for infants with allergies, colic, premature babies, regurgitation and other such issues have attracted new customers. Additionally, rising preference of goat milk formula products has also been observed in Turkey. Parents opt for goat milk formula in case their kids are allergic to soy and cow milk. Thus, emergence of innovative products in the baby food market of Turkey is projected to drive the growth in the overall market size.

Stringent Government Norms: The government of Turkey has very specific requirements to be fulfilled to be able to import food into the country. Specific norms for manufacturing, packaging, labeling and others are required to be met to be able to import and sell food in the Turkish market. These regulations are expected to continue acting as a hindrance in operations for both existing and potential players in the baby food market of Turkey.

Encouraging Breastfeeding: The Turkish government is encouraging mothers to breastfeed their children and has also introduced pregnancy-friendly labor laws such as paid maternity leaves of 16 weeks and 1.5 hour long daily breast feeding breaks which have offset the demand for milk formula in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Turkey Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Infant Milk Formulae (Standard, Follow-On, Growing-Up and Special Baby Milk Formula), Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food; Organic Baby Food" suggests that investing heavily in research and development (R&D) and bringing out innovative products in the market is the need of the hour. For instance, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH introduced special categories of baby foods and has received a positive response from its customers indicating that a huge demand exists for such products. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.5% in terms of retail sales during the forecast period 2018(P)-2023(E). The market is further expected to be driven by new companies, both domestic and international, that are entering the market.

Key Segments Covered:

By Food Category:

Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food



Milk Formula



Other Baby Food



By Type of Milk Formula:

Standard Milk Powdered Formula



Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula



Growing-up Milk Formula



Special Baby Milk Formula



Nature of Food:

Inorganic Baby Food



Organic Baby Food



By Channels of Distribution:

Hypermarkets



Discounters



Supermarkets



Independent Small Grocers



Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers



Other Foods Non Grocery Specialist



Internet Retailing



By Age Group:

0-6 Months



6-12 Month



12+ Months

Key Target Audience:

Baby Food Manufacturers

Baby Product Manufacturers

Baby Product Distributors

Baby Food Distributors

Government Agencies

Baby Food Retailers

NGOs supporting Baby Health

Pharmaceutical Stores

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012-2018(P)

2012-2018(P) Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Ari Gida Sanayi AS

Baby Goat

Danone Group

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Eti Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Golden Goat

Hero Group

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Montero Gida San Tic. AS

Nestle SA

Pladis Global

Yasar Holding AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Ecosystem of Turkey Baby Food Market

Stakeholders in the Turkey Baby Food Market

Turkey Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis of Turkey Baby Food Market

Turkey Baby Food Market Size, 2012-2018(P)

Turkey Baby Food Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments in Turkey Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Issues and Challenges in the Turkey Baby Food Market

Snapshot on Emerging Baby Foods in Turkey Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Decision Making Criteria for Consumers

Government Regulations in Turkey Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market SWOT Analysis of Turkey Baby Food Market

Competitive Landscape in Turkey Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Turkey Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018(P)-2023(E)

Analyst Recommendations in Turkey Baby Food Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/baby-care/turkey-baby-food-market/189102-95.html

Related Reports

Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Organic Baby Food), By Region and By Channels of Distribution

The report provides information on Baby Food market segmentation by category (Milk Formula, Dried baby food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), by Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula),by Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12+ Months), by Nature (Inorganic Food and Organic Food),by Region (New south Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory) and by Channel of Distribution (Supermarkets, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Internet Retailing, Discounters, Other Foods Non Grocery Specialists, Convenience Stores and Forecourt Retailers). Company Profiles of Major Players in Australia Baby Food Market (Nestle SA, Danone Group, Aspen Pharmacare and Other Companies (Kraft Heinz, Bellamy's Australia Ltd., A2 Milk Co. and others) have been covered in the publication. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations.

Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel (Health and Beauty Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online Sales)

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the Baby food market in Egypt. The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018. Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk based baby food. Due to high level of malnutrition among infants, increasing number of parents has preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements. Albeit government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.

UAE Baby Food Market Outlook To 2022 - By Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula And Other Baby Food), By Inorganic And Organic Baby Food, By Region (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah And Umm Al Quwain)

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby food market in the UAE. The report also covers the overall market size in terms of revenue and sales volume, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the UAE Baby food market.

The baby food market of UAE is still in its growth stage. The market displayed a strong competitive scenario where international players that hold majority of the stake are constantly trying to increase their existing market share. The UAE Baby Food market has majorly been an import dominated market. The market is receptive to newness and innovations for instance, camel milk based baby food products and halal baby food products have gained a lot of popularity in the country. Despite the fact that government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers and economic impact due to oil price shock of mid 2014 that continued till 2015, the baby food market has shown consistent growth.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg