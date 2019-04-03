PGA TOUR, Professional Squash Association and Lagardère Sports partner with Action Images for sport event coverage

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today announced that its sports media agency Action Images has signed three new major sports partners. The PGA TOUR, Professional Squash Association and Lagardère Sports will begin using Action Images services to distribute sports highlights on the Reuters Connect Platform.

Through Reuters Connect, the PGA TOUR will make available tournament previews, round-by-round recaps, player interviews, and press conferences for media broadcasters. Coverage will be available for all PGA TOUR events.

The Professional Squash Association will be providing daily coverage across video, pictures, and text for the largest squash tournaments worldwide, including the sport's longest running event, Allam British Open, in May and the PSA World Tour Finals in June.

Lagardère Sports, a fully integrated, global sports marketing and entertainment agency, plans to make available a variety of soccer video highlights from the ASEAN Football Federation, as well as other content focused on sports in Asia.

"Action Images is in a unique position to apply its know-how to help sports leagues and rights holders to create and distribute coverage from their events. Reuters news clients are thirsty for easier access to a more diverse selection of sports highlights and content that only the leagues can produce," said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports.

Action Images, the global sports media agency of Reuters, provides services for leagues and federations to create, distribute, and monetize their multimedia content using the know-how and infrastructure of the world's largest global multimedia news agency, Reuters.

For more information on partnering with Action Images, visit http://bit.ly/2YGEp37.

