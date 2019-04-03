Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable
|Mars 31, 2019
|2,641,874,174
|2,758,658,875
A total number of 2,799,805,134 voting rights are attached to the 2,641,874,174 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
41,146,259 voting rights attached to the 41,146,259 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
