Correction refers to Issue date and Interest from date. Correct information is marked in bold in the attachment. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by SEB AB with effect from 2019-04-01. Last day of trading is set to 2024-12-06. The instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717649