OakNorth, Gore Mutual, Collibra and More Feature in BizClik Media's Latest Issue of FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company, BizClik Media , has launched the April issue of its newest publication, FinTech Magazine.

This month's cover star is Gore Mutual, a business truly disrupting the insurance space through technologies such as BI and data analytics. It may be Canada's oldest insurer, but the company has a firm commitment to being agile and keeping up with the latest innovations.

Elsewhere, Editor-in-Chief Olivia Minnock caught up with Amir Nooriala, COO of OakNorth. Fresh from SoftBank investment and a debut on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the cloud-based challenger bank is set to transform the way SMEs gain capital in order to scale and grow.

As always, FinTech Magazine brings readers insight into the digital transformation journeys of leading finance and insurance companies in its company reports. This month, key companies include Plymouth Rock, Finning International and Berkshire Hathaway GUARD.

Not stopping at the established giants, the magazine is also keenly focused on what exciting startups are doing in the finance space: the April issue investigates how tech unicorn Collibra is transforming data in the B2B space. There are also insights on ecommerce trends from ACI and on facial recognition from IDNow.

Be sure to check out this month's list of the top 10 insurtech companies and as always, the magazine includes a section on the biggest and best industry events.

Read the latest issue here .

About FinTech Magazine

FinTech Magazine is an innovative content platform and community providing industry-leading insight, news, analysis and reports for digital and IT leaders in the world of finance as it undergoes a significant technology transformation.

A digital media platform aimed at executives and business leaders, the FinTech brand encompasses a website which is regularly updated with the latest news and insights from the worlds of technology and finance, as well as a monthly magazine featuring interviews with experts in the fields on topics ranging from blockchain and mobile payments to cybersecurity and insurtech.

As the industry continues to be disrupted by the advent of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, cashless payments and open banking, look no further than FinTech Magazine where we grill top-tier CTOs, CIOs and more about the digital transformation journeys of leading global businesses and find out how the experts are navigating this exciting new landscape.

FinTech Magazine is powered by BizClikMedia, a dynamic and disruptive digital media company. Please send any inquiries or advertisement requests to info@fintechmagazine.com.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.fintechmagazine.com

Media Contact:

Olivia Minnock

Editor-in-Chief

FinTech Magazine

+44-(0)-1603-215-070

oliva.minnock@bizclikmedia.com