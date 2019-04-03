Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Groupe PSA is continuing its autonomous driving trial runs. Since the start of April, the Group's vehicles equipped with level 3* autonomous driving functions have been operating on open roads in France as part of the European L3Pilot project. Throughout the duration of the project, six to eight Group vehicles will undergo intensive trials to validate autonomous functions on dual carriageways.

trial runs. Since the start of April, the Group's vehicles equipped with level 3* autonomous driving functions have been operating on open roads in France as part of the Throughout the duration of the project, six to eight Group vehicles will undergo intensive trials to validate autonomous functions on dual carriageways. Groupe PSA's participation in the project is strengthening its expertise in the development of autonomous vehicles thanks to a global ecosystem of partners, including European carmakers, research centres and highway authorities. Groupe PSA is sharing the project feedback with the other partners to foster the adoption of the necessary systems and the establishment of a code of good practices.

The aim of the L3Pilot project is to test and validate autonomous driving as an efficient and safe means of transport. Tests will all be conducted on open roads in several European countries. They will assess technical aspects, driving behaviour, user acceptance, impact on traffic and safety in various driving conditions (urban environments, major roads and motorways).

The four-year European project launched in 2017 has an overall budget of €68 million, half of which is funded by the European Commission.

Groupe PSA's participation in this international project confirms its commitment to the development of autonomous driving technologies. With its "Autonomous Vehicle for All" (AVA) programme, the Group is gradually bringing autonomous driving functions to the market.

NB: Level 2 functions are already available on the DS7 Crossback, DS 3 Crossback and Peugeot 508 508 SW vehicles.

The driver no longer needs to monitor the driving situation constantly, but must be able to take back control.

To find out more about the L3 project: www.l3pilot.eu

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision: to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005628/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Claudia Raynaud

07 61 87 68 92

claudia.lefevre@mpsa.com