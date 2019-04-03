Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Metals & Mining PLC Announces Appointment of CEO

NEWFOUNDLAND and LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company) is pleased to announce that Mr. Andre Booyzen has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Booyzen graduated in Information and Computer technologies from the Durban Institute of Technology, as well as the Executive Development Program at The Wits Business School. Mr. Booyzen has over 15 of years of experience in positions of growing accountability in the mining sector. He has a history of consistent delivery of safety improvements, operational performance improvements, and financial turnarounds at underground mines, most recently at Mandalay Resources' Costerfield mine, Australia. Mr. Norman Williams, the outgoing CEO, will assist with the transition of responsibilities to Mr. Booyzen before he leaves the Company to pursue other interests.

Brad Mills, Chairman of Rambler commented, "I would like to thank Mr. Norman Williams for his significant contribution to the restarting of the Ming mine and Nugget Pond operations and for laying the groundwork for the current expansion program. I would also like to welcome Mr. Booyzen to the position of CEO. The Board is looking forward to working with Andre to strengthen Rambler's position as an expanding, profitable copper-gold producer with a long life and extensive growth opportunities looking ahead."

AIM Disclosures

Full name: Andre Albert Booyzen

Age: 57 years old

Andre Albert Booyzen has no current directorships and all previous directorships are listed below.

Previous Directorships (last five years):

Mandalay Resources Costerfield Operations Pty Limited

Mandalay Resources Australia Pty Limited

Victorian State Council at Minerals Council of Australia

The O'Keefe

Heathcote Community Children's Services Association

There are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment Andre Booyzen.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Following the completion of its recent productivity improvement initiative, Rambler's focus is on sustaining mine and mill production at 1,250 metric tonnes per day. With a return to profitability and positive cash flow, Rambler will continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is currently listed in London under AIM:RMM.

