

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canada is warming at a rate twice as fast as the global average, a federal government climate report revealed.



'Canada's Changing Climate Report' warns that changes are already evident in many parts of the country and are projected to intensify in the near future.



The in-depth assessment of how and why Canada's climate has changed, and what changes are projected for the future was led by Environment and Climate Change Canada, with contributions from Fisheries and Ocean Canada, Natural Resources Canada and university experts.



A warmer climate will affect the frequency and intensity of forest fires, the extent and duration of snow and ice cover, precipitation, permafrost temperatures, and other extremes of weather and climate of Canada, the scientists say.



The rising pace of warming is also estimated to affect the country's fresh water availability, and lead to rising of sea level.



Canada's annual average temperature has increased by an estimated 1.7C since 1948, with the largest temperature increase recorded in the North, the Prairies, and in northern British Columbia.



Northern Canada currently has an average temperature of approximately 2.3C.



The Canadian government took the report's findings seriously, and issued statements that reflect the alarming state of affairs.



Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, said the report is a wake up call for all Canadians, and requires urgent action.



Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, called for the need to take action.



The government has recently imposed carbon taxes on four provinces - Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick - that failed to implement plans for tackling climate change.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX