South Wales Transport Company Chooses MiX Telematics for Bus & Coach Fleet

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is pleased to announce that its premium bus and coach telematics solution is being adopted by South Wales Transport (Neath) Ltd in the United Kingdom.

MiX Telematics will be providing South Wales Transport with MiX's premium fleet management solution and accessories to address the safety, efficiency and compliance requirements of their fleet.

South Wales Transport operates a mixed fleet of modern, well equipped buses and coaches for a variety of customers including Swansea University, Neath Port Talbot CBC, City and County of Swansea, Gower College Swansea and Tesco.

Having had prior experience with a different telematics service provider, South Wales Transport sought a partner they could trust for the long-term; that would deliver leading-edge technology, industry-specific expertise and demonstrable results.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with MiX Telematics for the next 3 years. Following a competitive selection process, MiX's commitment to customer service, backup and experience in the industry were the deciding factors," says Luke Bush, Transport Manager at South Wales Transport Ltd.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 714,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

