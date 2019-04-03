sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019

03.04.2019 | 17:28
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form DEFA 14A

London, April 3

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation has filed additional proxy materials with respect to its 2019 Annual Meeting on Form DEFA 14A dated April 3, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF. The additional proxy materials are available at www.sec.govand www.bourse.lu.


