Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of market basket analysis. Market basket analysis enables retailers to gain actionable insights into the sales patterns of any product by examining historical sales records and online browsing behavior of customers. Market basket analysis can help companies in improving marketing effectiveness and opportunities for up-sell and cross-sell significantly. The main objective of a market basket analysis model is to identify the relationships between items purchased by customers.

Benefits of market basket analysis:

Arranging the display of SKU

Market basket analysis helps in identifying SKU that are closely related to each other despite falling into separate categories. This can help retail stores to place the products with higher affinity close to each other to improve sales. For example, if chips are placed closer to a beer bottle, it is highly likely that customers may end up buying both.

Customizing promotions

Market basket analysis assists online retailers to examine the buying behavior of every individual. Such analysis can help in identifying what items the customers may purchase at a specific time. For example, a customer who prefers barbecues would buy barbecue sauce and meat on weekends. So, this way retailers can plan for special offers on weekends to boost the purchase frequency.

Identifying sales influencers

All the products in retail outlets are related to each other either directly or indirectly. Market basket analysis can assist retailers to examine the buying trends of a certain SKU. For example, two SKUs can uncover a strong affinity for a period of time but can witness a sudden drop in sales due to several factors ranging from the introduction of the new brand, the price increase of one SKU to unavailability of a certain brand in the SKU. Want to know more? Read the complete article here

