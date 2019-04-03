Vertex Aerospace Establishes Headquarters in UAE

MADISON, Mississippi, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace has expanded its global presence by establishing a regional office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Company received its license to practice business in the UAE March 5, 2019, under its Vertex Global Aerospace business line.

Vertex Global Aerospace, or VGA, was formed January 1, 2019, to globally offer Vertex's complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services for government and commercial clients. The leadership of the newly established VGA business line held a soft opening February 16, 2019, at its Abu Dhabi location and attended the city's International Defence Exhibition and Conference in the same week. Steve Suttles, senior director of VGA's Middle East and Africa business operations, said the Company is pleased to open its first regional office in the UAE.

"Abu Dhabi is modern, business friendly, and perfectly positioned within the region for easy access to over 75 countries," said Suttles. "We believe the security, stability, and economy in the UAE are strong and we are happy to support strategies and policies that promote the region."

Suttles said he is excited about the Company's recently formed partnerships in the UAE as well as future international opportunities.

"We currently have contracts in Kuwait and plan to expand our presence in the Middle East and African regions," Suttles said. "This makes the UAE strategically the optimal location to establish our first global footprint with trusted partners."

New York-based private equity firm American Industrial Partners purchased Vertex Aerospace in June 2018 to operate as a standalone company. The Company now has the capability to provide full-spectrum aerospace support worldwide and has grown its annual revenue to over $1.2B. Vertex began its business as a product support division of Beechcraft in 1975. Over the past 43 years, the Company has been owned by divisions of Raytheon, L-3 Technologies, and private equity companies.

Vertex Aerospace is a global defense company that provides all aftermarket aerospace services for government and private sector customers. The Mississippi-based company has over 4,200 employees at its 65 U.S. and 35 international locations and proudly employs a 50 percent veteran workforce. Information about the company and job announcements can be found on the Company website at www.vtxaero.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

