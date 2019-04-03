Coface SA: Coface announces the publication of its 2018 Registration Document

Paris, April 3rd, 2019 - 17h45

Coface announces the publication of its 2018 Registration Document

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Registration Document

The Registration Document of COFACE SA for 2018 (Document de référence 2018 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on April 3rd 2019 under the number D.19-0261.

Copies of the 2018 Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address: http://www.coface.com/investors (http://www.coface.com/investors) > Financial results and reports > Annual reports > Registration document.

The 2018 Registration Document includes the following information:

The 2018 Annual financial report;

The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);

The Statutory Auditors' reports and the news release concerning their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 16 th 2019;

The Non-Financial Performance Statement.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 (subject to change)

Q1-2019 results: 24 April 2019 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2018: 16 May 2019

H1-2019 results: 25 July 2019 (after market close)

9M-2019 results: 23 October 2019 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors (http://www.coface.com/Investors)

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2018 and our 2018 Registration Document.

Coface announces the publication of its 2018 Registration Document (http://hugin.info/161449/R/2240640/883464.pdf)



