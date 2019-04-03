castLabs Supports the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange for Digital Video Workflows

BERLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs , a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, has announced support of the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) specification as part of its DRMtoday video streaming content protection service.

Developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), SPEKE is an open API based on the DASH-IF 's Content Protection Information Exchange Format (CPIX) defining how to perform content key exchanges. SPEKE defines the standard for communication between encryptors and packagers of media content and digital rights management (DRM) key providers. The specification accommodates encryptors running on-premises and on the cloud.

castLabs' DRMtoday is an extensive multi-DRM licensing and access control solution for OTT services to easily enable protected premium content playback across all screens. Last year, the cloud-based DRMtoday service was an early adopter of SPEKE.

"We're committed to ensuring DRMtoday is as simple as possible for customers to implement. To reinforce this, customers using SPEKE-supported workflows can begin taking advantage of our DRM technology faster than ever before," said Michael Stattmann, CEO at castLabs. "Content keys are highly sensitive so it's valuable to have an established and safe end-to-end key processing method when working with encrypted media. As an open industry solution, SPEKE helps streamline that."

DRMtoday allows streaming services using SPEKE-compliant encoding, transcoding, and packaging technology to easily benefit from:

Quick deployments with a secure content key exchange process for all major DRM systems including Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady, and FairPlay Streaming by Apple

Supporting protected MPEG-DASH, HLS, and Smooth Streaming formats for VOD and live streaming

Increased flexibility to transition protected workflows between on-premises, hybrid, or cloud without having to change vendors

Greater flexibility to choose multi-DRM and encoder/transcoder/origin combinations

Faster time-to-market by avoiding integration of proprietary APIs

castLabs will be exhibiting at NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas from April 8-11 where the company will demonstrate its DRMtoday license delivery network, and feature-rich PRESTOplay video playback technology at booth SU10712.

