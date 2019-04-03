FIGEAC AERO: FIGEAC AÉRO, A DYNAMIC INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS MEETINGS PROGRAMS

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announced its participation to several investors' meetings.
- CM-CIC market solutions FORUM, 4 April 2019
- Portzamparc MidCaps Conference, 9 April 2019
- Midcap Partners Forum, 14 & 15 May 2019
These events will be the occasion for investors to meet FIGEAC AÉRO management and learn more about the Company. These individual meetings will be the occasion to reaffirm the Group's objectives:
- positive and recurrent free cash-flow in the current fiscal year (year-end March 2019);
- minimum revenues of €425 million on 31 March 2019, thus continuing a pace of annual growth never reached before in the aerospace industry;
- goal reaffirmed of reaching €520 million1 of revenue in 2020 and €650 million1 in 2023.
|ABOUT FIGEAC AERO
|The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of nearly 4,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €371 million.
|FIGEAC AERO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
|ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant -Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr
1 based on a €/$ exchange rate of 1.18 and current capacity of manufacturers
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com