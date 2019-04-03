Nomination Committee's Proposal for the Board of Directors in TF Bank AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors is proposed to consist of six (6) members and no supplemental members. Re-election is proposed for Mattias Carlsson, John Bremer, Bertil Larsson, Tone Bjørnov, Charlotta Björnberg-Paul and Mari Thjømøe, all until the next Annual General Meeting in 2019. Furthermore, the nomination committee proposes the re-election of Mari Thjømøe as Chairman of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting.

It is the view of the Nomination Committee that the proposed board members have the experience and knowledge deemed necessary to secure the Company's and the owners' interests. The Nomination Committee has also considered an even distribution of gender within the Board.

The proposed composition of the Board of Directors is in line with the rules of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance with regard to independence. With the exception of John Brehmer, all members of the Board of Directors are viewed as independent of the main shareholder. Furthermore, all members of the Board of Directors, except Mattias Carlsson, are viewed as independent in relation the Company and the Company's management.

For the upcoming AGM in May 2019, the Nomination Committee consists of Paul Källenius (representing TFB Holding AB), Erik Selin (representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB), Jonas Weil (representing Merizole Holding Ltd.), and Mari Thjømøe (Chairman of the Board). Paul Källenius was appointed as Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Tiberon, the third largest shareholder in TF Bank, declined representation in the Nomination Committee.

The other proposals of the Nomination Committee and more details on the proposed Board of Directors will be presented in the Notice to the AGM and published on www.tfbankgroup.com.

The AGM of TF Bank will take place on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 15.00 CET in Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46-(0)-70-626-95-33.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on April 3, 2018 at 18.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/nomination-committee-s-proposal-for-the-board-of-directors-in-tf-bank-ab--publ-,c2780352

The following files are available for download: