Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.04.2019 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 3

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:3 April 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased:100,000
Lowest price per share:186.00p
Highest price per share:186.00p
Trading venue:JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:100,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:186.00p

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 9,126,982 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 23,806,950 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 27.7% of the Company's total issued share capital (32,933,932 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 5 April 2019, should use the figure of 23,806,950 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

3 April 2019


Tel: 0207 743 1098


