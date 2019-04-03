YourWatch.com at BaselWorld, The New Launches

YourWatch Giveaway to Celebrate Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / BaselWorld, its legacy dating back to 1917, is among the most prestigious annual exhibitions that garner worldwide respect and renown. Hosted in Basel, Switzerland it is for that time, the epicenter of the luxury watch and jewelry world. With brands from around the globe exhibiting both the latest in the industries innovations and the most iconized and coveted timepieces in the world, BaselWorld remains one of the most elegant and exclusive events of the year.

When YourWatch.com went to this year's show, they were reminded of the refined dignity and timeless appeal held by signature stand out watches, and recognize the imperishable grace in some of the industries most classic pieces.

One piece that particularly stood out was the Patek Philippe Weekly Calendar Calatrava - a feat of mechanical engineering housed in Steel - the first Calatrava in steel (that was not in a limited series) in 70 years! The presentation of this genteel piece has all the old-world sophistication of the brand's lineage, with a few distinct and rather poetic flourishes to this refined dress watch. Incorporating an entirely new semi-integrated weekly calendar - based on the self-winding caliber that took three years to develop - it tells the day of the week, the date at a three o'clock aperture, and the month, and comes with a 53-week indicator. In another nod to an almost lost art, the unusual numerals were based on the handwriting of one of its designers, said to be so neat they look printed, but with the elegant flair of that distinct Swiss-French penmanship.

The brand and watch that stood out the most, and left all who saw it enthralled is from ultra luxury legend Greubel Forsey. To quote the Robbe Report - "The first version of Greubel Forsey's masterful GMT timepiece was launched in 2011 and was known for its incredible finishing that included graining, beveling, black polishing, lapping, and frosting - showing off Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey's mastery of 200-year-old English and French techniques for which the brand has become known. It was also notable for its 3D globe that indicated the earth's rotation in real time. The watchmaking duo unveiled a new version last year called the GMT Earth (one of Robb Report's Best of the Best 2018 timepieces).

This year Greubel Forsey took its GMT to the next level with a quadruple tourbillon. Since the launch of their Double Tourbillon 30° with their debut watch in 2004, the company has made it a bit of a mission to constantly re-imagine the tourbillon. This year they merged the ingenuity of their GMT watch with their mastery of the tourbillon in the new GMT Quadruple Tourbillon. It's a clever homage to the invention created by Abraham-Louis Breguet."

While the company YourWatch.com is unrestricted in the spectrum of their vast collection and distinct in their pioneering mode of operation, they can be seen to strike that perfect balance of cutting edge innovation and timelessness all in one, and couldn't help but note the resurgence of appreciation for a more classic and quintessential style.

To celebrate the launch of their new website - a platform that allows discerning consumers to explore an expansive collection of extraordinary timepieces, never worn, and all at unrivaled prices - the company has decided to pay tribute to some of their most coveted and classic names by giving the gift of time itself. Featuring the unmistakable Hublot Classic Fusion Automatic Watch, with a handsome retail value of $8000, watch lovers can enter here for the chance to win this elegant timepiece in a special giveaway promotion.

Hublot is consistently a name that stands out with distinction at BaselWorld, rocking the industries perspective of what is possible in design and technology, and having done so since the companies earliest creations when refined Swiss craftsmanship was first seen nestled between those now notorious black rubber straps.

With endless respect for the heritage brands that are still leading the way today, YourWatch.com wants every impassioned enthusiast to have a timepiece to be proud of, and the Fifth Avenue conceptualists are excited to launch their new website www.yourwatch.com - and to do so in style!

