Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that the company will be hosting a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 5th Annual Boss' Retail Round-Up Conference, held at J.P. Morgan, 383 Madison Avenue in New York City, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live at the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

