Summit features two days of keynotes, technical sessions, and an Innovation Showcase

The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide,has announced the program and registration for itsEuropeanSummit on Communications Technologies (WInnComm-Europe) 2019

The semi-annual summit will feature Keynotes from Bernhard Niemann of Fraunhofer speaking on "5G From Standardization to Deployment," Dr. Boyd Buchin from Rohde Schwarz speaking on "The Radio System SVFuA as a Main Pillar of D-LBO," and Peter Stracke of BAAINBw-I6.4 speaking on "Digitization of Land Based Operations".

Hosted by Fraunhofer in Berlin, Germany, 15-16 May, WInnComm Europe is the premier venue to network with and learn from the leading innovators in the advanced wireless market to gain a functional knowledge of relevant emerging opportunities and technologies. Additional speakers from Leonardo, Thales, NordiaSoft, ESSOR, NATO, JTNC and International Ministries of Defense including Great Britain, France, Italy, Finland and the Netherlands will be featured in sessions spanning the two-day event.

Technical Sessions Software Defined Systems and the SCA and Networking Aspects of Software Defined Systems will feature presenters from France, China, Germany, Belgium, and Ireland. The complete program with presentation abstracts can be found here: https://europe.wirelessinnovation.org/2019-program.

Registration for the event is open and available athttps://europe.wirelessinnovation.org. Earlybird pricing rates go up after April 15.

The Summit will also feature an Innovation Showcase featuring the newest innovative technologies in advanced radio.To join the Innovation Showcase, learn more here: https://europe.wirelessinnovation.org/innovation-showcase. Applications for Showcase participation are due by 15 April.

WInnComm Europe attracts attendees that include investors, commercial network operators, radio manufacturers, system integrators, government procurement officials, regulators, engineering service providers and consultants from around the world. For more information, visit the Summit site at https://europe.wirelessinnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Indra, Motorola Solutions, and Thales.

