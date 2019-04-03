Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2018 Annual Report, 2018 Sustainability Report and 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and informs on the publication of the Convening Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, April 03, 2019and are available on Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors .



Tenaris has also filed today its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionand from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors .

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the 2018 reports, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm .

In addition, Tenaris announces that on April 4, 2019, it will be publishing the convening notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 6, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.. All materials for the meeting, which include the convening notice, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials, and at the company's registered office in Luxembourg.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com