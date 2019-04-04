Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") announces that it has reached an agreement dated March 27, 2019 (the "Amending Agreement") with Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") to amend certain terms of the Mel Property Purchase Agreement.

The Amending Agreement provides for an extension in connection with the March 14, 2019 payment of $300,000 until September 14, 2019, and an additional payment of $17,500 to Silver Range on or before April 5, 2019. The Amending Agreement also provides for amendments to the terms upon which the Mel Property Purchase Agreement may be terminated.

All other terms of the Mel Property Purchase Agreement remain unchanged.

About Benz

Benz is a Vancouver based mineral company publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on acquiring and developing mineral base and precious metal assets in safe jurisdictions.

