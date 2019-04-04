Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release that was disseminated on March 20, 2019 (the "Initial Press Release"). The Initial Press Release announced, among other things, a proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $360,000 through the issuance of up to 3 million units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), and each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one (1) further common share at a price of $0.14 per common share. The Company wishes to clarify that (i) it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $546,000 through the sale of up to 4,550,000 Units; and (ii) the exercise price of the Warrants is $0.145 rather than $0.14. The terms of the Offering otherwise remain the same as disclosed in the Initial Press Release.

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese.at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

