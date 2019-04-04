

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has jumped higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 220 points or 7.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau and it's projected to open in the green again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher again on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, energy producers and property stocks.



For the day, the index spiked 39.47 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 3,216.30 after trading between 3,152.33 and 3,219.26. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 14.49 points or 0.82 percent to end at 1,772.09.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.71 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.26 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.98 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.07 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.14 percent, PetroChina perked 0.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.86 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.95 percent, Gemdale surged 3.70 percent, Poly Development gained 1.18 percent, China Vanke spiked 1.56 percent, CITIC Securities soared 3.81 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher Wednesday, faded a bit in the afternoon but still ended firmly in the green.



The Dow added 39.00 points or 0.15 percent to 26,218.13, while the NASDAQ gained 46.86 points or 0.60 percent to 7,895.55 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.21 percent to 2,873.40.



The higher close on Wall Street came on optimism about the latest round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives. Reports suggest that most of the issues standing in the way of a deal have been resolved.



Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders digested a report from payroll processor ADP showing weaker than expected private sector job growth in March. The Labor Department is set to release its more closely watched monthly employment report on Friday.



Crude oil futures snapped a three-day winning streak Wednesday after data showed an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for May ended down $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $62.46 a barrel, after rising to a fresh five-month high of $62.98 a barrel.



