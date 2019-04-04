

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans. After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.



The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.



