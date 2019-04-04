

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese prosecutors rearrested former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn over allegations of using company funds for improper payments to an Omani associate, who then loaned part of the money back to Ghosn and purchased a yacht, Nikkei Asian review reported.



This is the fourth time Ghosn has been arrested and comes just a month after he was released from a Tokyo jail on March 6.



The report said Ghosn apparently made payments worth 3.5 billion yen ($31.4 million at current rates) starting in 2009 to Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, an Omani distributor owned by an associate. The money, categorized as sales promotion expenses, came from a discretionary CEO reserve during Ghosn's time in that role.



But documents reveal that Ghosn received a loan of roughly 3 billion yen from that associate at nearly the same time. Another SBA executive also put up 1.6 billion yen to buy a yacht for a company where Ghosn's wife worked as a representative.



Funds paid to the distributor from the CEO reserve are alleged to have been for Ghosn's personal use rather than sales promotions.



'My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary,' Ghosn said in a statement following the arrest. 'It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken.'



Ghosn tweeted on Wednesday that he planned to hold a news conference on April 11 to make his case. By rearresting him, 'the prosecutors have denied me that opportunity,' Ghosn said.



'I am determined that the truth will come out. I am confident that if tried fairly, I will be vindicated,' Ghosn added.



