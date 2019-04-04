Chengdu G-tech Automotive Technology Corporation, Ltd.: Photos of Chinese New High-end Electric Vehicle Brand GYON Exposed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / On April 4, we snapped shots of the first GYON model during its transportation in Los Angeles. A new high-end electric vehicle brand in China, GYON seems to have completed all the preparation work for its first product in the United States. According to Chinese media reports, the new model will be unveiled on April 16 (China time) at the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2019).

shots of first GYON model

The basic outline of the car's front can be seen from the photos. The narrow headlights and the masculine lines show a sporty design style. The daytime running lights wrap around the front of the car and extend below the front lip. This perhaps is a key design DNA of the GYON brand. What remains to be seen is the front grille. It is obvious that the car adopts the enclosed front face commonly seen on electric cars, but details of the polygonal outline cannot be confirmed yet from the photos.

Earlier, GYON sent an official invitation to announce the premiere of the new car at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2019, and revealed two detail-pictures. The most attractive part is the sky-dome front windshield, which extends to the rear of the roof. Similar designs have been used in Tesla models such as the MODEL X, but GYON's innovation lies in the irregular-shaped glass on the top, which retains the functions and is more aesthetic at the same time.

Last year, Chinese new high-end electric automobile brand GYON, held a brand launch press conference and signing ceremony with GFMI (Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters, Inc.) in Los Angeles CA On August 8th 2018. Joe Chao, the former president of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Daimler Chrysler Automobile Company served as CEO of GYON. GYON targets young people and a new generation middle class urbanites. Based on this new high-end market of young middle-class urbanites, the three key words of GYON is Customer-driven, High-value, and Trustworthy. With the core concept of consumer-focus, GYON will provide high-value, high-tech and creditable electric automobile products and services for a new-generation of customers.

With constantly disclosed car details, we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the first GYON model. April 16, Shanghai auto show, let's wait and see.

