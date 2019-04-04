

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday despite the overnight gains on Wall Street, amid optimism that the U.S. and China are closer to a trade deal that would put an end to their ongoing trade war. Investors in some of the markets booked profits after recent gains. According to a white House schedule, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is in Washington for trade talks, later in the day.



The Australian market is declining after seven straight days of gains with stocks lower across the board, despite the positive cues from Wall Street amid optimism that the U.S. and China are closer to a trade deal.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 36.60 points or 0.58 percent to 6,248.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is down 33.90 points or 0.53 percent to 6,334.80. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Wednesday.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices declined overnight. Santos is losing almost 2 percent, while Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the mining sector, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent despite an increase in the price of iron ore.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are also lower after gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent.



IOOF Holdings' shares are losing almost 2 percent after the beleaguered wealth manager announced the permanent departure of managing director Christopher Kelaher and also said that Renato Mota will continue as its acting chief executive.



Shares of GrainCorp are rising more than 4 percent after the grain handler said it plans to spin off its global malting business by the end of the 2019 calendar year and list it as a new company on the Australian Securities Exchange.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7119, up from $0.71.07 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is recovering after a weak start and is modestly higher on Thursday amid optimism that the U.S. and China are closer to a trade deal.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 55.30 points or 0.25 percent to 21,768.51, after touching a low of 21,662.90 earlier. Japanese stocks closed 1 percent higher on Wednesday.



The major exporters are mixed on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by almost 1 percent and Canon is advancing 0.7 percent, while Sony is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.5 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are rising more than 3 percent each. Among the major automakers, Honda is adding almost 1 percent and Toyota is up 0.5 percent.



Toyota, Ford and General Motors, together with SAE International, have formed a new consortium, the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium or AVSC, that will focus on the safety of autonomous vehicles.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent.



Shares of Nomura Holdings are down 0.5 percent after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the brokerage plans to shut down about 20 percent of its 156 retail branches in Japan.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is gaining more than 6 percent, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and Fuji Electronics is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is lower by 3 percent, while Cyberagent, Tokyu Fudosan and Nippon Express are losing more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Hong Kong are also lower, while Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are all higher. Taiwan is closed for the Children's Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back off their best levels, but closed higher on Wednesday amid trade-talk optimism as people briefed on the trade talks told the Financial Times top U.S. and Chinese officials have resolved most of the issues standing in the way of a deal to end their long-running trade dispute. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as traders were also digesting a report from payroll processor ADP showing much weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of March.



While the Nasdaq advanced 46.86 points or 0.6 percent to 7,895.55, the Dow rose 39.00 points or 0.2 percent to 26,218.13 and the S&P 500 edged up 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,873.40.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index rallied by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude for May ended down $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $62.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX