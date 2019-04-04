4 April 2019





GAM Holding AG nominates three new members to its Board of Directors

GAM Holding AG today announced that it proposes the election of Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine and Monika Machon, all with a strong professional background in the asset management industry, as new members of the Board of Directors, subject to customary regulatory approval. Hugh Scott-Barrett is proposed for re-election as Chairman, and Benjamin Meuli, Nancy Mistretta and David J. Jacob as members of the Board of Directors.

Katia Coudray was CEO of Syz Asset Management, a position she held from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, she was Head of Investment and Head of Product Development at Syz Group. Before joining Syz in 2011, Katia was Head of the Multi-Management and Innovation Platform at Union Bancaire Privée for ten years, and worked at other financial institutions in the fund area before that. Katia holds a BA in Economics, Finance and Accounting from the School of Management in Fribourg and is a Certified International Investment Analyst (CIIA). She was born in 1969 and is a Swiss citizen.

Jacqui Irvine was Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Janus Henderson Group until 2018. She held the same role at Henderson Group, which she joined in 1996, from 2011 until the merger with Janus Capital Group in 2017. Jacqui qualified as a solicitor in 2000 and holds a BA in Law and Psychology from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, a postgraduate diploma in Law from the University of the West of England in Bristol as well as a postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice from the College of Law in London. She was born in 1972 and is a UK citizen.

Monika Machon was a Senior Vice President and Treasurer at AIG from 2013 to 2016. Prior to that, she held other senior positions within the AIG group, which she joined in 1998, including Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Asset Management, Head of Fixed Income and CEO of AIG Investments Europe. Before joining AIG, Monika held banking and investment positions at various financial institutions in the US and the UK. Monika holds an MBA in Finance from Indiana University as well as a Juris Doctor from Indiana University School of Law, and is a CFA Charterholder. She was born in 1960 and is a German and UK citizen.

The three nominated Board members will replace Diego du Monceau, Ezra S. Field and Monica Mächler, who have decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM scheduled for 8 May 2019. Hugh Scott-Barrett, Benjamin Meuli, Nancy Mistretta and David J. Jacob are standing for re-election as Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, respectively.

Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We very much look forward to welcoming Katia, Jacqui and Monika, who I am convinced, will be great additions to our Board thanks to their strong industry experience and diverse backgrounds. On behalf of the full Board of Directors I would like to thank Diego for his strong support and commitment over the last nine years as well as Ezra and Monica for their active involvement and personal contributions as board members, particularly in the last 12 months."

