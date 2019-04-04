





Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, Apr 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces today that it has newly introduced SimpleFuel(1) to its Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture. SimpleFuel is a small water electrolysis-based machine for hydrogen generation and filling that can produce, store, and supply hydrogen by making use of electricity generated from solar power, a renewable energy resource.SimpleFuel is a simplified hydrogen station that uses electricity from solar panels at the plant site to produce low-carbon hydrogen from the electrolysis of water, which is then supplied to fuel-cell forklifts (FC forklifts) after it is compressed and pressurized. It can produce up to 99 Nm3/day (approx. 8.8 kg/day) of hydrogen, enough to fuel seven or eight FC forklifts. Its compact size means it can be installed in small spaces, making it suitable for refueling FC forklifts within the plant.A hydrogen station has been running at Motomachi Plant since March 2018, in conjunction with the increasing numbers of FC forklifts in use there. By working to support fueling through the use of SimpleFuel, with an eye toward the rising demand for hydrogen, Toyota aims to reduce CO2 emissions at the Motomachi Plant and intends to support the accumulation of new technologies and knowledge.To reduce CO2 emissions at its plants, Toyota intends to replace existing conventional forklifts with fuel cell forklifts. This endeavor began at Motomachi Plant, with the introduction of two Toyota Industries Corporation FC forklifts in 2017, followed by an additional twenty in 2018. This year, the Ministry of the Environment's "Subsidy for Business Costs, etc. for Measures Combating Carbon Dioxide Emissions (Project to Promote Low Carbon Social Infrastructures that Utilize Renewable Energy-based Hydrogen)" makes possible the introduction of SimpleFuel and an additional 50 FC forklifts.Through the Aichi Low-Carbon Hydrogen Supply Chain Promotion Association, along with Aichi Prefecture and related local authorities and companies, Toyota is promoting the low-carbon footprint of the hydrogen supply chain as a whole through use of renewable resources and the concept of "production, transportation, and use." This plan to use hydrogen produced from electricity from renewable sources generated at Motomachi Plant has now been certified through Aichi Prefecture's Low Carbon Hydrogen Certification System.Since launch of the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 in 2015, Toyota has been developing and implementing technologies by harnessing hydrogen energy, which is aimed at utilizing hydrogen at its plants to realize its Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge. Toyota is steadily working on various initiatives to reach this goal, including promoting the introduction and use of SimpleFuel and FC forklifts at its Motomachi Plant.(1) SimpleFuel is a product of and jointly manufactured by IVYS Energy Solutions and PDC Machines in the U.S.(2) Data provided by TOKYO BOEKI MECHANICS Ltd. (responsible for sales in Japan).About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.