Wirecard Joins Retailtech Hub - Powered by MediaMarktSaturn and Plug and Play - to Empower Future Commerce Innovation

Retailtech Hub brings together startups and established digital leaders such as Wirecard to test and pilot new technologies and digital business models

Partnership underlines Wirecard's commitment to shaping the future of digital commerce

MUNICH, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced it is partnering with Retailtech Hub, a digital innovation platform powered by MediaMarktSaturn and the global startup ecosystem Plug and Play. Retailtech Hub brings together startups, retailers, major consumer brands, suppliers and investors with the aim of empowering the next generation of retail technology innovation. Amongst the retail partners are market leaders such as Lidl and s.Oliver.

Retailtech Hub was launched in 2017 and concentrates on identifying, piloting and bringing innovation to the world of commerce. Its mission is to facilitate an open experience exchange between corporate partners as well as manage a mentoring program concentrating on startup business development and expansion. The initiative focuses on all topics along the commerce and retail value chain.

The cooperation focuses on the digital transformation in global trade. Through partnerships and cooperations, Retailtech Hub ensures that retailers and their partners optimize their core strategies for the challenges of digital change. Payment and financial products as well as data analytics based on payment flows play a central role in this.

"One of our core goals at Wirecard is to encourage innovation and shape the future of financial commerce. The cooperation with MediaMarktSaturn and Plug and Play offers us exciting ways to establish new business models and further develop innovative technologies. The objective is to always provide momentum for growth in the global portfolio of the Wirecard platform," said Jörn Leogrande, EVP Wirecard Labs.

"In a time where payment plays such an important role for the customer, we are delighted to welcome Wirecard as a new partner. Our aim is to change the world of commerce with the best startups and digital-driven corporations. As a global innovation leader for digital financial technology, Wirecard is a perfect fit and we look forward to their influence and guidance as we introduce them to exciting new companies and technologies," added Thorsten Marquardt, Managing Director of the Retailtech Hub.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Retailtech Hub:

The Retailtech Hub is an innovation platform bringing together retailers, brands and selected startups to test and pilot new technologies and digital business models. It was launched in August 2017 and is made possible by the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group in cooperation with Plug and Play Tech Center from Silicon Valley and partners like Schwarz Group (the parent company of Lidl and Kaufland), property management company Aachener Grundvermögen, s.Oliver Group, Albert Heijn B.V., ANWR GROUP and now Wirecard. The core elements are a three-month mentoring program with special emphasis on business development and concrete pilot projects. In addition, the Retailtech Hub is a network for open communication between companies from and serving the retail sector anywhere in the world. www.retailtechhub.com

