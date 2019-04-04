RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec: Annual Report 2018 published

Zwolle, 04th April 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, publishes today its Annual Report 2018. You will find the report which is available in English and only as an electronic version on our website:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 23 May 2019 at 3 pm, EURONEXT Amsterdam, Beursplein 5

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday 23 May 2019. Agenda and voting proxy and -instruction will be published on 11th April 2019 on our website.

Financial agenda for 2019

11 April 2019 Publication agenda and invitation for the annual general meeting of shareholders 25 April 2019 Final registration date for annual general meeting of shareholders 23 May 2019 Annual general meeting of shareholders 24 May 2019 Annual bondholders meeting 04 July 2019 Publication sales figures first half 2019 01 August 2019 Publication interim report 2019 01 August 2019 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years' experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner to many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of the ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Zwolle, the Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

