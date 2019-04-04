sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,60 Euro		+0,04
+0,42 %
WKN: A1161Y ISIN: FR0011995588 Ticker-Symbol: VLA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTALIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLTALIA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLTALIA SA
VOLTALIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLTALIA SA9,60+0,42 %