Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: commissioning of the Echauffour wind farm (10 MW) 04-Apr-2019 / 07:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the commissioning of its Echauffour wind farm located in Normandy, with a total capacity of 10 MW. Less than a year after construction began and in line with the announced calendar, the five wind turbines -2 MW each- of the Echauffour wind plant located in the Orne department (61), have started to produce their first MWh. This farm benefits form a regulated purchase price secured in 2016, with secured revenues for the Group over the next 15 years, under the contract for difference scheme. With this first wind farm in Normandy, Voltalia anchors its presence in a region enjoying the second largest wind potential of France, after Brittany, and contributes to the regional objective of 340 MW of installed capacity by 2020. The commitment to the energy transition translates at a local scale in an objective of 70 to 100 MW of wind capacity installed by 2020 in the "Perche / Pays d'Ouche" area, through projects compatible with the agricultural nature of th e Norman plateau. In order to increase children's awareness of green electricity production, Voltalia had seized the opportunity of the lifting of one of the turbines' blades mid-December to invite pupils of the Echauffour local school. Next on the agenda: Q1 2019 revenues on April, 24 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 911 MW either in operation or construction as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-veng Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TCOUPJYCTR [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Other news releases EQS News ID: 795689 End of Announcement EQS News Service 795689 04-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=795689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bed9b14ef47361409b0608b052b812d3&application_id=795689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

