Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), through its pan-European minority growth equity fund, and Bpifrance are investing EUR 38 million in ADDEV Materials to support its international development.

ADDEV Materials is an industrial company specialised in the conversion and custom cutting of high-performance materials (insulation, technical films, adhesives, foams, etc.). Mainly present in Europe and North America, ADDEV Materials employs 500 people and realises a turnover of almost EUR 110 million.

Through this investment, Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance seek to sustain the company's fast growth (doubling of the turnover in the past five years combined with a strong international expansion) by providing the means to boost its international development and strengthen its position in fast-growing markets such as the aerospace industry, primarily through external growth operations in Europe and North America.

Tikehau Capital's investment through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau Investment Management is made via its pan-European growth equity fund dedicated to growing intermediate-sized companies. The aim of this minority fund is to target structures with high growth potential in buoyant markets.

Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, said: We are delighted to be able to support the development of ADDEV Materials. The company has high growth potential in what is still a largely fragmented market. Our aim is to support the management in the development of its external growth strategy. This investment perfectly reflects the philosophy of our minority growth equity fund dedicated to growing SMEs and intermediate-sized companies with international ambitions

"With its teams based in Lyon, Bpifrance has worked alongside ADDEV Materials for many years now, providing both financing solutions and capital," said Bpifrance's Arnaud Legardeur, Investment Director Mid&Large Cap. "We are delighted to be able to support the management once again in this ambitious growth venture through international acquisitions. This joint investment with our partner Tikehau Capital is another example of the various financing solutions provided by Bpifrance."

According to Pascal Nadobny, Chairman of ADDEV Materials: "We are delighted to on-board Tikehau Capital and its international platform in our entrepreneurial journey, as well as to count on Bpifrance's renewed trust. Together they will allow ADDEV Materials to grow and see through its external growth operations in Europe and North America, in order to step up its materials custom converting activities and strengthen its position in the aerospace industry

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 billion of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 billion (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses - at every stage of their development through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extrafinancial services (training, consultancy.) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).

For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse

About ADDEV Materials

ADDEV Materials, headquartered in Lyon, employs 500 people on 20 sites around the world and generates 110 million euros in revenue. An intermediate-sized company specializing in the transformation of high-performance materials, its expertise focuses on the conversion of technical films and adhesive solutions and the customized packaging of adhesives and chemicals. As a partner of the world's leading manufacturers, ADDEV Materials relies on a wide range of technologies and is organized around four Business Units:

INSULATION FILMS

ADHESIVES TAPES

AEROSPACE DEFENSE

NORTH AMERICA

ADDEV Materials is a member of the French Fab.

"Wherever innovative materials are key, we deliver converting and services. Our human values drive our entrepreneurial, international and responsible growth project"

More information on www.addevmaterials.fr - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/addev-materials

