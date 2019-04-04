The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 April 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 61,523,868 shares (DKK 61,523,868) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 146,961 shares (DKK 146,961) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 61,670,829 shares (DKK 61,670,829) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 300 shares at DKK 31.75 · 100 shares at DKK 40,41 · 250 shares at DKK 45.24 · 250 shares at DKK 79.25 · 54,475 shares at DKK 80.55 · 6,250 shares at DKK 147.50 · 10,000 shares at DKK 174.00 · 11,250 shares at DKK 220.40 · 1,000 shares at DKK 225.30 · 28,000 shares at DKK 225.90 · 1,125 shares at DKK 231.50 · 850 shares at DKK 234.00 · 31,462 shares at DKK 337.40 · 1,174 shares at DKK 466.20 · 350 shares at DKK 815.50 · 125 shares at DKK 939.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GEN ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717742