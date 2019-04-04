

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note on Thursday as investors await further news from U.S.-China trade negotiations.



Speaking to reporters at an event, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that last week's talks in Beijing made 'good headway' and the two sides aim to bridge differences during talks that could extend beyond three days this week.



Kudlow also said that China has recognized problems for the first time during the talks that the United States has raised for years.



Meanwhile, traders may keep an eye on movements in currency markets for further direction.



The British pound rose against the dollar as the latest round of U.S. data fell short of market expectations and the U.K. parliament approved legislation seeking another extension to the Brexit process.



The bill, which passed by 313 votes to 312, seeks to prevent a potentially disorderly departure on April 12 without a deal.



Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors awaited further developments on Brexit and the Sino-U.S. trade war.



After significant misses in the ADP data released yesterday, the focus now turns to the official U.S. jobs report for March, due on Friday.



The U.S. dollar edged lower against key rivals while Brent crude futures dipped below the psychologically important $70 level on data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories.



U.S. stocks rose overnight after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China hope to get closer to a trade deal this week.



The upside remained capped as services and private payrolls data added to recent worries about slowing growth.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to reach their best closing levels in about six months.



European markets advanced on Wednesday as hopes for a U.S.-china trade deal outweighed some disappointing economic data out of the U.S. and Europe.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent.



