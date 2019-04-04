The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 5 April 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,724,597,523 (DKK 172,459,752.30) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,560,109 shares (DKK 256,010.90) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,727,157,632 shares (DKK 172,715,763.20) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 0.35 - 285,714 shares · DKK 0.94 - 2,274,395 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 34 60 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717779