Nagarro Joins Forces With Farabi and Solutions 4 Mobility in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global provider of high-end technology services for digital innovation and breakthrough performance, has acquired a controlling position in Dubai-based Farabi Technology Middle East LLC and its subsidiary Solutions 4 Mobility LLC, both award-winning technology companies focusing on digitalization and mobility across the GCC region.

Digital transformation is high on the agenda for the Middle East as it transitions to a knowledge-based economy. For over two decades, Farabi has been driving business process and application integration for leading companies in this region and has become a key technology enabler in domains such as government, banking, insurance, healthcare and transportation. Its subsidiary, Solutions 4 Mobility, has established itself as one of the leading digitalization and mobility partners for forward thinking organizations.

Bachar Kassar, Founder and Managing Director of Farabi, said, "I'm very excited to be able to create global opportunities for our talented colleagues and to deliver the top-class global capabilities of Nagarro to our existing clients." Manas Fuloria, Co-founder of Nagarro, said, "We have already been collaborating with Bachar and his colleagues for over a year and are very impressed with both their engineering skills and their commitment to client delight. We also think the companies are similar from a cultural perspective. We eagerly look forward to deepening our working relationship and having fun doing so."

About Nagarro

Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE, drives technology-led business breakthroughs for industry leaders and challengers. When companies all over the world want to move fast and make things, they turn to Nagarro. Today, Nagarro has more than 5,000 experts across 21 countries.

About Farabi and S4M

Established in 1993 in Dubai/UAE, Farabi Technology Middle East LLC is a leading integrator for business process and integration and a service provider for Enterprise Application Integration. Farabi's subsidiary, Solutions 4 Mobility LLC, is an award-winning digitalization and mobility partner in the mobile banking, automotive and government space.

