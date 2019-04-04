Publication of Formpipe Software's Annual Report 2018

Formpipe Software AB's Annual Report for the financial year 2018 is available starting today on the company's website, www.formpipe.se. The Annual Report will also be available at the company's head office.

The English translation of the Annual Report will be available during the third week of May, on www.formpipe.com.

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 AM on April 4, 2019.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

