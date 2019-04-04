Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending December 31, 2018 and Conference Call
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2018, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 9:00 p.m. (Singapore), 2:00 p.m. (London), and 9:00 a.m. (Toronto) on the same day, Thursday, April 18, 2019, including a question and answer session.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended December 31, 2018 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1964214/68A3F57926E8403B758AC386B99793F5
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Fourth Quarter Results
Start time: 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 2:00 p.m. (London), 9:00 a.m. (Toronto)
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2019
Confirmation ID: 54105682
Country
Dial-In Numbers
Australia
1800076068
Canada (Toronto)
416 764 8609
Canada (Toll free)
888 390 0605
France
0800916834
Germany
08007240293
Germany (Mobile)
08007240293
Hong Kong
800962712
Indonesia
0078030208221
Ireland
1800939111
Ireland (Mobile)
1800939111
Japan
006633812569
Malaysia
1800817426
Singapore
18001013217
Switzerland
0800312635
Switzerland (Mobile)
0800312635
United Kingdom
08006522435
United States (Toll free)
888 390 0605
Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.
- Ends -
Enquiries
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)
Dan Young, CFO
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Jeremy Low
Thomas Hughes
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg
jadestone@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541027/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call