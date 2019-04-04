More Than 300,000 Children are Diagnosed With Cancer Globally, Each Year- SIOP ASIA 2019 Congress

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2011, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly issued a Political Declaration recognizing four major Non-Communicable Diseases/NCDs (cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease) as the greatest killers of adults and children. On December 13, 2017, a new report from WHO and the World bank revealed that approximately half of the world's population, including children, do not have access to essential health services and that 800 million people spend at minimum 10 percent of their household income on health-related care.

Sadly, childhood cancer continues to be the leading cause of non-communicable related death in children throughout the world. Globally, more than 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. Approximately 80 percent of our world's children with cancer live in low- middle-income countries, where more than 80 percent of these children die of their disease, while in developed countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan and others, more than 80 percent of children survive cancer with hope to live productive and meaningful lives.

Actions to increase childhood cancer survival today, represent effective and tangible steps as part of the broader fight against non-communicable diseases and steps that will catalyze global efforts to transform childhood cancer outcomes and ultimately save many more lives of children, now and for years to come.

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan - Advisor for the President of the United Arab Emirates - The Chief Patron of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation, over 300 international delegates and 92 experts from 26 countries will convene in Abu Dhabi the capital of the United Arab Emirates, between 03rd and 06thApril 2019, to discuss and debate improving and optimizing treatments throughout the world, during the SIOP Asia 2019 congress, under the theme 'No child should die of cancer.'

"All children in the world deserve hope for a cure - no matter where they live. Children's vitality is the heartbeat of our world and its future depends on it," said Dr. Eman Taryam, President of SIOP Asia 2019.

"The SIOP report 2018 promptly emphasizes that childhood cancer organizations know only too well that the associated cost to treat a child with cancer can be a burden that too many families simply can't overcome. Therefore, we support the need for universal access to essential medicines and healthcare for all children in the world diagnosed with cancer," Dr. Eman said.

"Childhood cancers are often curable but too many children and adolescents have no hope to overcome their disease simply because they were born in a country entrenched in poverty resulting in late diagnosis, lack of access to life-saving essential medicines and appropriate treatment," Dr. Eman added.

The WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative target is to achieve at least 60% survival for all children with cancer by 2030. This represents an approximate doubling of the current cure rate and will save an additional one million children's lives over the next decade.

In order for this to happen, the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) together with Childhood Cancer International (CCI) agree that making childhood cancer a national and global child health priority is a critical first step towards increasing access to treatment and reducing childhood cancer mortality.

All members of Childhood Cancer International and SIOP stand united to make childhood cancer a national and global child health priority to ensure there are adequate resources to meet the basic rights of children with cancer with those basic rights to include:

The right to early and proper diagnosis;

The right to access life-saving essential medicines;

The right to appropriate and quality medical treatments, and;

The right to have access to sufficient palliative care;

The right to follow up care, services and sustainable livelihood opportunities for survivors.

Childhood Cancer International and SIOP are not alone in recognizing the devastating impact of childhood cancer on children and families around the globe.

About the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP)

Established in 1969, the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP), with over 1500 healthcare professional members, is the lead organization concerned with the issues of treating children and young people who have cancer. SIOP is committed to improve childhood cancer care globally through education, supporting and improving clinical and basic research and advocating for childhood cancer on a global level. Both societies share a long and fruitful synergistic cooperation.

The society envisions that 'no child should die of cancer.' To realize this vision, SIOP's mission are to: ensure that each child and young adult with cancer has access to state-of-the-art treatment and care; ensure that all involved in childhood cancer worldwide, have access to the latest progress through meetings, networking, and continuing professional development; support those caring for children and young adults with cancer to provide the best curative and palliative therapies; and advocate for appropriate long-term follow-up for children and young adults after treatment for cancer.

About Childhood Cancer International (CCI)

Childhood Cancer International (CCI), is a global network of 188-member organizations in 96 countries. Childhood Cancer International is committed to advancing cures, transforming care, and instilling hope for all children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer in the world, wherever they may live.

