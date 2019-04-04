Blue Prism and Bizagi Join Forces to Deliver Intelligent Automation Solutions

Partnership Allows Customers to Accelerate Digital Transformations By Adopting End to End Process Automation Capabilities

LONDON, and AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of helping customers streamline operational efficiencies while empowering employees to drive digital transformation, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Bizagi, a leading provider of intelligent business process automation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership.

Bizagi will now participate in Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX), providing an easy way for customers to begin their automation journey, as well as natively integrate with Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform. The result offers customers an easy, "drag and drop" connection to Bizagi's no-code Digital Process Automation solution-all while building a process within Blue Prism.

One of many joint successes of this partnership is Citizens Bank-a top performing bank in the USA distinguished by their customer-centric culture. Digital workers now touch over 50 percent of commercial loan portfolios with RPA being integrated into 40 different systems across the business. "We're using Bizagi to orchestrate all that data coming in, we're using Blue Prism and Bizagi to remove the noise that occupies most people's days. And leaving people with valuable work. And we're doing it all in parallel and that's really the critical piece," says Matt Lavoie, Head of RPA & iBPMS for Citizens Bank.

Together, Bizagi and Blue Prism have created a simpler and better way to automate. Bizagi forges collaboration between business and IT, allowing process applications to be co-created using one intuitive platform that everyone can understand. With full transparency through each step of the business process, enterprises can easily identify new, meaningful opportunities for RPA faster and more effectively. As a result, enterprises realize the full potential of RPA, with end to end process automation that delivers transformative results.

Bizagi?CEO?Gustavo Gomez?says, "Blue Prism gives us the power to automate business processes on a global scale and with unprecedented speed. Together we are breaking down isolated management silos and IT systems, enabling our users to dynamically orchestrate their employees, applications, devices and information all from one secure unified platform."

This partnership also highlights how both companies are bringing intelligent automation capabilities to Microsoft Azure. The ability to run Blue Prism's Digital Workforce natively on Azure makes it easy for customers to run RPA either on premises or in the cloud. Bizagi will provide the expertise to run seamlessly in either environment. In the end, customers gain access to an end to end automation solution that works across multiple industries-financial services, manufacturing, even high-tech. Typical use cases include financial transactions, employee onboarding and contract management to name a few. The result is greater efficiency, increased productivity, reduced errors and more transparency into organizational operations.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store-marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today's customers demand. Fuelled by a community of almost 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663826/Blue_Prism_Logo.jpg