Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-04-04
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,600
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.231 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.231 %
|Highest yield
|-0.231 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2019-04-04
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.376 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.376 %
|Highest yield
|0.376 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
