Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.04.2019 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2019-04-04
Loan1057
Coupon1.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0004869071
Maturity2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,600
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-0.231 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.231 %
Highest yield-0.231 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67

Auction date2019-04-04
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,450
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids11
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.376 %
Lowest accepted yield0.376 %
Highest yield0.376 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67


