Merz, a global leader in aesthetics and neurotoxins, announced today that clinical data on the use of the Merz Aesthetics portfolio, including Belotero, Cellfina, Radiesse, Ultherapy and Botulinum Toxin will be featured in oral and poster presentations at the 2019 Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), to be held from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005258/en/

In addition to the poster presentations listed below, Merz Aesthetics is also sponsoring the Symposium event Early Intervention Meets Beautification Treating the Social Media Generation, to be held on Friday, April 5 at 14.00h 16.00h, Auditorium Prince Pierre. The session will include live injections and treatment insights from five international expert speakers:

Dr. Rolf Bartsch Plastic Surgeon, Austria

Dr. Sabrina Fabi Dermatologist, USA

Prof. Dr. Martina Kerscher Dermatologist, Germany

Dr. Jani van Loghem Aesthetic Physician, The Netherlands

Dr. Sonja Sattler Dermatologist, Germany

Marie Doppelhofer Blogger and entrepreneur, Austria

Oral Presentations

Restorative properties of hydroxylapatite (Regenerative Aesthetics Session). Kate Goldie, MBChB European Medical Aesthetics Ltd, London, UK; Sabrina Fabi, MD, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, San Diego, USA. Thursday, April 4, 10:00-12:00h, Auditorium Camille Blanc

Elements of the face attractiveness and balance (Fillers: Natural Results and Attractiveness Session). Dr. Jani van Loghem, MD Falck Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Thursday, April 4, 14:00-16:00h, Auditorium Prince Pierre

Study with controlled subcision, calcium hydroxylapatite and microfocused ultrasound with visualization: What is the best algorithm for combination to improve cellulite appearance (Rubbish and Reality on Combined Treatments Session). Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella. Saturday, April6, 9:00-10:30h, Auditorium Camille Blanc

Poster Presentations

Posters will be available for viewing at the Poster Zone on Level 2, outside of the Camille Blanc Auditorium, from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6.

Botulinum Toxin

IncobotulinumtoxinA: A unique and pure formulation of botulinum neurotoxin type A for use in aesthetic and therapeutic medicine. Ada Trindade de Almeida, MD Hospital do Servidor Municipal de São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

Comparison of incobotulinumtoxinA to botulinum neurotoxin type A formulations in Asia. Jürgen Frevert, PhD Formerly of Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany.

Escalating doses of incobotulinumtoxinA for extended treatment of glabellar frown lines: safety and efficacy results from a randomized, double-blind study. Corey Maas, MD The Maas Clinic, San Francisco, CA, US.

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of repeat-dose injections of incobotulinumtoxinA in the treatment of upper facial lines: results from a prospective, open-label, phase III study. Tanja Fischer, MD Haut- Lasercentrum, Potsdam, Germany.

Combined post-operative scar treatment with incobotulinumtoxinA and microneedling to improve the appearance and functionality of scarring following surgical removal of facial skin tumors and flap reconstruction. Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain

Decrease in therapeutic effect among botulinum toxin type A agents: Analysis of the FDA adverse event reporting system database. Rashid Kazerooni, PharmD, MS, BCPS Merz North America, Raleigh, NC, US

Belotero

Open label multicenter post-market clinical follow-up to confirm the performance and the safety of CPM -HA20 in facial skin revitalization. Martina Kerscher, MD, PhD University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany.

-HA20 in facial skin revitalization. Martina Kerscher, MD, PhD University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany. Cohesive polydensified matrix crosslinked hyaluronic acid volumizing gel: An MRI and CT study. Patrick Micheels, MD Private Practice, Geneva, Switzerland

Radiesse

Diluted and Hyperdiluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite for Skin Tightening: Guidelines from a Global Consensus Panel. Kate Goldie, MBChB European Medical Aesthetics Ltd, London, UK

Radiological evaluation of calcium hydroxylapatite implantation to correct volume loss in the dorsum of the hand. Amir Moradi, MD Private Practice, Vista, CA, US

CaHA microspheres: Contact with fibroblasts and amount of spheres are key factors for collagen stimulation. Bartosch Nowag Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany

Calcium hydroxylapatite: A safety review. Jonathan A. Kadouch, MD, PhD ReSculpt Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ultherapy

Upper Body Lifting and Tightening with Calcium Hydroxylapatite and Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization. Jani van Loghem, MD Falck Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Differentiation of microfocused ultrasound with visualization treatment using a customized management protocol of see-plan-treat. Julia Sevi, MBChB Aesthetic Health, Leeds, UK

Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization: Treatment Plans and Comfort Management in Real-World Practice. Amanda K. Doyle, MD Russak Dermatology, New York, NY, US

Cellfina

Multicenter Pivotal Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of a Tissue Stabilized-Guided Subcision Procedure for the Treatment of Cellulite 5 Year Update. Michael S. Kaminer, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, MA, US

Copyright 2019 Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. MERZ, MERZ AESTHETICS and the MERZ logo are registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KgaA.

About Merz

Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics and neurotoxin company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately-held for 110 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective and focus on profitable growth. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics products across the device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders. In fiscal year 2017/18, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1.024,4 million; the company has a total workforce of 3,151 employees worldwide and a direct presence in 28 countries. More information is available at www.merz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005258/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA

Global Communications

Mariana Smith Bourland

Phone: +49 151 4249 1466

Email: mariana.smith@merz.com

http://www.merzaesthetics.com