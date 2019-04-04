Ideal Home Show & Couture Homes successfully conclude in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Home Show, one of the world's oldest and biggest consumer events organized by Media 10, successfully concluded in Shanghai on 17 March. The show was held concurrently with Couture Homes. Before the show even ended, many consumers were starting to look forward to the next edition. Spanning ideal home themes from renovation and decor, food, fashion and technology to parenting, culture and gardening, the show presented many versions of a dream lifestyle for all ilks of modern consumers.

Throughout the four-day event, the show received 41,375 visitors representing general consumers, media organizations and VIP guests. It gathered over 500 high-quality lifestyle brand names from over 30 countries, representing nearly 20,000 creative products for the ideal home. Four themed activities took place to offer immersive lifestyle experiences, where nearly 100 KOLs and renowned industry experts offered nearly 200 sessions to share insights on modern home lifestyle with Chinese consumers.

Couture Homes offers authentic Italian style

Visitors were highly impressed, thanks to the display of elegant and authentic Italian style. Upon entering the exhibition zone, visitors were immediately greeted by Italian luxury at its best, as represented by surrounding Italian gardens and aluminum-constructed houses showcasing various elegant designs, combined with idyllic scenes matching the landscapes of Sicily and Tuscany, and the stunning views of Amalfi.

Six pavilions offer big highlights to inspire dream lifestyle

Ideal Home Show offered a "new experience" to visitors via six interactive pavilions. At the pavilions, fun, creative and fashionable elements merged as one to demonstrate multiple representations of an ideal life.

Minolife spoke highly of the show, "It is a lifestyle event full of fashion and quality. It brings about high-quality products and life concepts to consumers and families. We hope we were able to convey our brand messaging at the show too."

"Ideal Home Show features many influential brands that boast great aesthetics," said the CEO of NINETYGO. "The variety is big. The booth design is exquisite. The show represents the future development direction in China, which is witnessing upgraded consumption."

Leading KOLs support the show by sharing life inspirations

For those keen to always be in vogue, the Lifestyle Stage was the place to be, where InStyle launched the second edition of its Best Beauty Buys Awards. Eric Tibusch joined hands with Bund 22 to launch the RTW high-end fashions, which proved to be quite a show highlight.

Whirlpool joined hands with KitchenAid at the show. Together, they presented the Chef's Theatre, fulfilling many dreams and appetites of good food. Visitors got to engage with top chefs who shared their culinary skills, while satisfying their taste buds with delectable global cuisines, all without ever leaving China.

The four-day event was ripe with highpoints. Ideal Theatre attracted heavy visitor traffic. Nice Living shared the "Top 100 Residential Chinese Family Wisdoms of 2019".

"At Ideal Home Show, the first impression is that of being young and fresh," said actor and designer Liu Zi, smiling. "I felt that spring was in the air at the show. I could almost touch it."

Big discounts encouraged show-floor shopping sprees

All four days of the show were crowded with keen visitors. Many consumers said they were impressed by the originality of the exhibits that fully reflected the conscious pursuit of a quality life. Multiple new launches throughout the show period dazzled visitors, moving many to high-spirited shopping sprees.

Now, consumers can continue to shop online at Ideal Home Show Flagship Store on JD.com with an easier, faster and more enjoyable shopping experience.