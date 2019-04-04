The "Turkey Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of Turkish games industry was US$ 886 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1 billion by 2020. Mobile hand held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console and PC games.
Turkish film industry's current growth phase started in the mid-1990s and the industry has grown at a fast phase since then. The years 2015 was the most successful for the Turkish film industry in terms of the number of locally produced releases and audience admissions. There has been an increase in the number of Turkish and foreign movie releases as well as the admissions for the films.
The average cost of producing a movie in Turkey varies between $800,000 and $1.5 million. Between 2005 and 2015, over 50,000 hours of Turkish TV programs were sold to broadcasters in over 80 countries around the world. Programs were broadcast in the Middle East, as well as Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, New Caledonia, Niger, Senegal, Singapore, Somalia, Vietnam, Israel and Greece. This demonstrates the widespread popularity of Turkish productions across the world.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games industry in Turkey
Recent Movie Trends in Turkey
Animation Studios in Turkey
Animation Schools in Turkey
Government Support
Industry Challenges, Opportunities Drivers
Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey
Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey
Games Industry in Turkey
- KEY TRENDS IN THE TURKISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
Key Opportunities Strategies for Turkish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES
Turkish Video Games Market Size Opportunity
