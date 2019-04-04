The "Turkey Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of Turkish games industry was US$ 886 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1 billion by 2020. Mobile hand held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console and PC games.

Turkish film industry's current growth phase started in the mid-1990s and the industry has grown at a fast phase since then. The years 2015 was the most successful for the Turkish film industry in terms of the number of locally produced releases and audience admissions. There has been an increase in the number of Turkish and foreign movie releases as well as the admissions for the films.

The average cost of producing a movie in Turkey varies between $800,000 and $1.5 million. Between 2005 and 2015, over 50,000 hours of Turkish TV programs were sold to broadcasters in over 80 countries around the world. Programs were broadcast in the Middle East, as well as Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, New Caledonia, Niger, Senegal, Singapore, Somalia, Vietnam, Israel and Greece. This demonstrates the widespread popularity of Turkish productions across the world.

Key Topics Covered

European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX Games industry in Turkey

Recent Movie Trends in Turkey

Animation Studios in Turkey

Animation Schools in Turkey

Government Support

Industry Challenges, Opportunities Drivers

Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey

Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey

Games Industry in Turkey

KEY TRENDS IN THE TURKISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Turkish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Turkish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

